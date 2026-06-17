Governor Spanberger signs Virginia gun safety legislation

VIRGINIA – Governor Abigail Spanberger has signed a package of new gun safety laws aimed at making Virginia safer.

She was joined by law enforcement, healthcare workers, students, and families affected by gun violence.

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The new legislation covers a range of measures, including closing loopholes, strengthening background checks, and promoting safe firearm storage. Spanberger called the bills “commonsense” steps.

“Thank you to the Virginia parents, students, healthcare professionals, and law enforcement officers who shared their stories today — they told a hard truth about what gun violence can look like up close. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in America,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I come from a law enforcement family, and I myself was a federal law enforcement officer. Every day as a federal agent, I carried a firearm as part of my job. I know the tremendous responsibility that comes with gun ownership.”

The legislation signed includes: