Pearisburg Police warn of new scam with scammers posing as bank officials

The Pearisburg Police Department is warning community members about a new scam that could cost you.

Authorities say they recently received a report from someone who was targeted by a scammer claiming to work on behalf of their bank. The victim had been trying to pay a utility bill online when a message appeared on their computer, stating that the device had been hacked and locked. Shortly after, the victim received a call from the fraudster, who claimed unauthorized funds had been withdrawn from the account but had been recovered and returned.

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The scammer then told the victim that law enforcement and banking officials were conducting a “sting operation” to take down a criminal organization responsible for hacking bank accounts. The caller claimed the victim needed to withdraw cash from the bank and hand it over to someone who would collect the money as evidence for the supposed operation. After the call, an individual, pictured below, arrived at the victim’s home and took the cash.

The Pearisburg Police Department needs your help identifying the individual pictured. (Pearisburg Police Department)

To help residents avoid falling victim to similar scams, the Pearisburg Police Department shared the following tips:

Banks will never ask you to withdraw cash and give it to someone.

Law enforcement will never ask you to participate in a sting operation involving your personal money.

If someone pressures you to act immediately or keep information secret, it is likely a scam.

If something doesn’t sound right, trust your instincts and verify the information before taking any action.

Police urge anyone who receives suspicious calls or messages to contact their bank directly and report the incident to local authorities.

The Pearisburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the individual pictured above. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearisburg Police Department through Facebook Messenger or contact Sgt. Spicer at 540-921-3842.