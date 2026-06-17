Chick-fil-A loses crown of nation’s favorite fast food chain; see who ranked first

One of America’s favorite fast-food spots has officially been dethroned.

For the first time in more than a decade, Chick-fil-A is no longer ranked No. 1 among quick-service restaurants, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant and Food Delivery Study for 2026.

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So, who took the top spot? None other than Jersey Mike’s, known for its Northeast-style subs. The sandwich chain edged out Chick-fil-A by just one point. Each year, the ACSI surveys thousands of customers about their recent experiences with major chains, rating them on food freshness, menu variety and value.

Jersey Mike’s ended Chick-fil-A’s 11-year reign, earning an ACSI score of 84 out of 100, compared to Chick-fil-A’s unchanged 83. Jersey Mike’s was recognized for its freshness, food variety and value. The chain also added 238 net new locations in 2025 and reached $4.2 billion in systemwide sales.

But if you’re a Chick-fil-A fan, don’t worry. It’s still the clear leader in the chicken game, according to the survey.

Curious to see how other fast food restaurants ranked? Let’s take a look:

Fast food restaurant 2026 ACSI Jersey Mike’s 84 Chick-fil-A 83 Jimmy John’s 81 Panda Express 81 KFC 80 Papa Johns 80 Pizza Hut 80 Domino’s 79 Raising Cane’s 79 Starbucks 79 Subway 79 Burger King 78 Culver’s 78 Dunkin’ 78 Little Caesars 78

Each year, the ACSI surveys thousands of customers on food freshness, menu variety, and value.

To see the full ACSI report, click here.