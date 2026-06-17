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Weather

Sunny & Breezy Today, Storms Tomorrow

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

Temperatures Current as of 9 AM (WSLS 2026)

We are starting off the morning with nice conditions and a bit more noticeable humidity as our next weather-maker approaches the region.

Today we will stay calm with a light breeze and few clouds. It could not be a better day for any and all outdoor plans!

Muggy Meter Current as of 9 AM (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures are on a slow rise this morning, currently sitting in the 60s and 70s, we will eventually see highs reach into the upper 80s.

Temperatures Current as of 9 AM (WSLS 2026)

Winds will gust around 15-20 MPH this afternoon, peaking around 2-4 PM.

We could not ask for a calmer & better weather day! Unfortunately this will change tomorrow with the arrival of our next weather-maker.

Wind Hourly (WSLS 2026)

A cold front will cross into the area and bring the chance for a few stronger storms, with the main threats being damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Non-severe storms will pop up Friday before we dry out just in time for Father’s Day weekend! Have a great day!

7 Day (WSLS 2026)

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