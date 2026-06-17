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Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts June 2026 Life Essentials Pop-Up event

10 News Digital Team

Roanoke City Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2025 by Roanoke City Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office gathered in Elmwood Park for their quarterly unsheltered Life Essentials Pop-Up event.

The sheriff’s office, Food Lion and Calm Clinic passed out food, toiletries and informative pieces on how unhoused people who are in need can improve their health.

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“As an agency, we know that it’s near and dear to our hearts that everybody don’t always have. And so what we’ve done is, over the years, is put together a group of individuals, partners who don’t mind giving back to this great city, whom we all say to be loved. And so it’s a great opportunity for all of us to give back.”

Antonio Hash, Roanoke City Sheriff

If you or an organization you know is interested in supporting the sheriff’s office during their next quarterly pop-up, you can contact Sheriff Antonio Hash.

For more information on events and on the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, click here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.