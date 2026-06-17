Central Virginia Commuter Services launches Businesses for Bikes program, supports biking, Lynchburg businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Central Virginia Commuter Services launched the Businesses for Bikes program on Monday, which encourages biking in the Lynchburg area while supporting local businesses.

The program will see various businesses featured on an interactive map for participants to visit while biking. Businesses will have decals for participating cyclists. The decals will also be available at the Lynchburg Community Market on Saturdays during June or at the Central Virginia Planning District Commission Offices during business hours.

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Those who show their decal to participating businesses will receive a discount at the time of purchase.

The following businesses are participating:

The Water Dog ; 1016 Jefferson St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Café Monte Bello ; 828 Main Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Buttercup and Friends Café ; 6103 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503

The Texas Inn “T Room” : 422 Main St, Lynchburg, VA 24504 and 110 Cornerstone St, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Rivermont Refillery ; 2204 Bedford Ave Suite A, Lynchburg, VA 24503

The Scrappy Elephant LYH ; 400 12th St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Maylynn’s Creamery ; 4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503 and 1016 Jefferson St #1, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats ; 1008B Commerce St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Rivermont Pizza ; 2496 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503

Three Roads Brewing ; 1300 Court St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Starr Hill on Main; 1300 Main St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Interested in becoming a participating business? You can contact Program Manager Ada Hunsberger at info@cvcommuter.org.

For more information on the program, click here.