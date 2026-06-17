Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider
Trending
1-year-old child killed and 1 person injured after Mississippi police shoot at car
Giraffe calves from Natural Bridge Zoo found safe, placed in specialized care
Law enforcement searching for two persons of interest in breaking and entering investigation in Henry County
Chick-fil-A loses crown of nation’s favorite fast food chain; see who ranked first
FDA upgrades alfredo sauce recall to highest risk level over potential Salmonella contamination
Skydivers killed in Missouri plane crash found thrills and peace through jumping
Natural Bridge Zoo giraffe calves located after extensive search
George’s Flowers moving to Ogden Road
Governor Spanberger signs Virginia gun safety legislation

Local News

Roanoke Police use license plate technology to track down robbery suspect

The incident happened Sunday in the 1700 block of Williamson Road

10 News Digital Team

(WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department used license plate reader technology to help locate and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

The incident happened Sunday in the 1700 block of Williamson Road. Using the license plate reader system, officers identified a possible location connected to the suspect vehicle in the Plantation Road area.

Recommended Videos

Police made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle and took him into custody. Authorities then obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home, where they found evidence related to the robbery, along with a firearm.

David Ray Allman has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Grand larceny

Additional charges may be filed based on information related to an armed robbery probation violation involving Allman in North Carolina.

Allman is being held at the Roanoke City Jail pending further court proceedings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.