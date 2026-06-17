Roanoke Police use license plate technology to track down robbery suspect

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department used license plate reader technology to help locate and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

The incident happened Sunday in the 1700 block of Williamson Road. Using the license plate reader system, officers identified a possible location connected to the suspect vehicle in the Plantation Road area.

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Police made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle and took him into custody. Authorities then obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home, where they found evidence related to the robbery, along with a firearm.

David Ray Allman has been charged with:

Robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Grand larceny

Additional charges may be filed based on information related to an armed robbery probation violation involving Allman in North Carolina.

Allman is being held at the Roanoke City Jail pending further court proceedings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.