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Local News

In Focus: Highlighting major stories in the New River Valley

We are always working for you to share the stories that matter

Jack Doherty, Community Journalist

John Carlin, Anchor

(WSLS)

On Tuesday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m., we will stream our special “In Focus: New River Valley,” where 10 News anchor John Carlin and community journalist Jack Doherty visit YOUR neighborhood to take you inside the stories shaping the New River Valley and the people involved.

Be sure to join Jack and John as they take a road trip through the NRV and highlight major stories impacting the region.

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At 10 News, community journalism means meeting you where you are, listening, learning, and, most importantly, bringing into focus what matters most to you today.

We are always working for you to share the stories that matter, highlight issues that affect your everyday life, and be a voice for the voiceless. After all, your stories matter, so let’s put them in focus together.

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