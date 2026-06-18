Roanoke City Schools Superintendent announces retirement at the end of 2026-27 school year

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than three decades in public education, including seven years leading Roanoke City Public Schools through one of the most transformative periods in its history, Superintendent Dr. Verletta White announced that she will retire at the end of the 2026-27 school year.

Roanoke City Public Schools issued the following statement:

After more than three decades in public education — including soon to be seven years leading Roanoke City Public Schools through one of the most transformative periods in its history — Superintendent Dr. Verletta White announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of the 2026–27 school year.

Dr. White, who joined Roanoke City Public Schools in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the decision comes as she approaches her 35th year in education.

“This is not a decision I make lightly,” Dr. White said. “I will continue to lead throughout the next year with the same focus, passion, and commitment that have guided me throughout my career.”

She began her career as a teacher in Baltimore City before spending decades rising through Baltimore County Public Schools, the nation’s 25th largest school system. She served as assistant principal, principal, executive director of professional development, assistant superintendent, and chief academic officer before stepping in as interim superintendent in 2017.

She came to Roanoke in July 2020 at the height of a global pandemic, but she did not let that stop her from hosting walking tours around the city, starting on day one, to listen to the community’s needs. She deliberately chose RCPS, submitting just three applications nationwide.

“Roanoke is a city that cares deeply about children,” she said at the time of her hiring. “I care deeply about children, so I believe we match.”

Her tenure in Roanoke has been defined by transforming the school division’s culture and stability, and by a series of long-term investments in students, families, and the community.

Under her leadership, the division leveraged one-time federal pandemic relief funds to make a generational impact by expanding access to career and technical education (CTE) with the opening of the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center. This project doubled CTE seat capacity and reshaped how the division prepares students for life after graduation. Dr. White has often said her goal is for every student to graduate with “both a diploma and a resume of rich skills and experiences that will benefit them for a lifetime.”

The division also reimagined how it connects with families, launching the Community Empowerment Center at Booker T. Washington, which provides families with a one-stop hub designed to connect them with critical services and support. In less than a year, the center has served more than 2,000 families and served as a conduit for the launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Roanoke City. Now, 100% of children across the Roanoke and New River Valleys have access to free, high-quality books every month, which directly aligns with RCPS’ early literacy goals.

At the same time, the division strengthened school safety measures and emerged from the pandemic with renewed momentum. Programs focused on attendance, early intervention, and student engagement — including the Community Builders initiative, which is now a statewide demonstration site — have contributed to improvements in academic performance and reductions in absenteeism and discipline incidents. Under Dr. White’s leadership, chronic absenteeism and discipline incidents have decreased, and students who complete a two-year CTE program have a 100% graduation rate. The 2026 graduating class of 930 students across both high schools also marked the largest graduating class in RCPS history.

Dr. White’s leadership has drawn statewide and national recognition. She was named Virginia’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year and Region VI Superintendent of the Year and was recognized by K-12 Dive as one of five superintendents nationwide to watch. The School Board twice extended her contract, with her current contract set to end June 2028.

School Board Chair Franny Apel said Dr. White’s impact will be felt long after her tenure ends.

“Dr. White has led with purpose and a clear belief in what our students can achieve,” Mrs. Apel said. “Under her leadership, RCPS is positioned for long-term success, and we are grateful she has given us the time to ensure a thoughtful and stable transition.”

Dr. White emphasized that she is not done serving yet.

“We have built a strong foundation, and I am committed to making sure this next year is one of continued progress for our students, our staff, and our families,” she said.

The Roanoke City School Board will conduct a national search for the division’s next superintendent. Dr. White will remain in her role through June 2027 and will assist with the transition.

Roanoke City Public Schools