Danville Police charge woman, two teens after investigation into physical altercation

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department announced that it was searching for a wanted woman who, along with two teens, was charged after a physical altercation that occurred Tuesday.

According to officials, at approximately 11 p.m., a physical altercation occurred at Danville’s Riverfront Park. located at 100 Memorial Drive, of which videos have been shared on social media.

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The DPD has investigated the incident and found that an adult, 25-year-old Christina Witherspoon of Danville, went to the location to confront two teenagers she knew and had ongoing issues with. The confrontation led to the physical assault seen on video committed by the 14 and 15 -year-old against Witherspoon.

Witherspoon has been charged with the following:

Virginia Code § 18.2-371- Causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc.

Virginia Code § 18.2-415.- Disorderly conduct in public places

Officials say Witherspoon is still actively wanted for the charges and police are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the department.

Both the 14 and 15-year-old female offenders have been charged with:

Virginia Code § 18.2-42- Assault or battery by mob

Virginia Code § 18.2-415- Disorderly conduct in public places

The Danville Police Department would like to remind citizens that both juveniles AND their parents may be held criminally responsible for violating the City of Danville curfew hours for minors, 11:00 P.M. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday until 6:00 A.M. of the following day; and 12:00 midnight until 6:00 A.M. on the following day on Friday or Saturday. The full ordinance is found in section 23-10 of the Danville, Virginia Code of Ordinances: https://tinyurl.com/3fpdrues

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.