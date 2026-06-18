Roanoke public pools implement clear bag policy to enhance safety

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Monday, June 22, those visiting Roanoke’s public pools will notice a new rule in place: people will be required to use clear bags when entering Fallon Park and Washington Park pools.

The City of Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department says the change is part of ongoing efforts to make the pool experience safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

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To help guests adjust to the new policy, staff will be handing out 300 free clear bags at both pool locations while supplies last. Once those are gone, clear bags will be available for purchase on-site for $5 each. Poolgoers are encouraged to bring their own clear bags if possible, which should help speed up the entry process.

“The policy is designed to improve safety, reduce bag check wait times at entry points and create a more welcoming environment for pool visitors and staff,” the City of Roanoke said in a press release.

For more details about the new clear bag policy and other pool guidelines, you can visit playroanoke.com/pool-safety-guidelines