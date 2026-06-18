Strong Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon

We are starting off the morning hours with just a few clouds, and showers and storms off to the west.

This afternoon as pop up showers and storms move int the region, a few could be strong to severe. Be sure to stay weather aware and download our Weather Authority Mobile App for those weather alerts to be sent directly to your phone.

Radar Current as of 6:11A (WSLS 2026)

The threats this afternoon include damaging wind gusts and small hail. Our wind gusts will peak around 10 AM - 4 PM. We have the potential with a few of these storms to see wind gusts reaching up to 60 MPH.

Hourly Wind (WSLS 2026)

The severe risk today stretches for the entirety of the viewing area. Most of the area is included in the Slight Risk, with southern Southside and NRV in the Marginal Risk zone.

Severe Risk (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows exactly how isolated these storms will be this afternoon, but this evening we will have the better chance for widespread showers. Don’t forget the umbrella as you are stepping outside. You’ll need it for later in the day!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

We settle things down tomorrow morning, with only a few showers remaining around 7 AM Friday. For the remainder of the day Friday we stay dry and continue the trend all day Saturday, it will be a great day if you have any outdoor Father’s Day weekend plans!