Virginia law eliminates breast cancer screening costs — but many patients are still paying bills they don’t owe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new Virginia law is designed to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for breast cancer screenings — but some patients are still receiving unexpected bills, and many don’t know they don’t have to pay them.

The law, which took effect Jan. 1, 2026, prohibits state-regulated health insurance plans from charging copays, coinsurance or deductibles for diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging, including diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and breast MRIs.

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Lynchburg patient surprised by $300 bill

Debbie Farrago of Lynchburg said she had a routine mammogram and was told at the front desk that a follow-up ultrasound would be covered at no cost.

Weeks later, a bill for more than $300 arrived.

“Then two weeks later, I get my bill from Centra, and I’m billed for my deductible. And I said, ‘Hey, you know, why am I getting billed this when they told me at the desk I shouldn’t?’” Farrago said.

It took her months and hours of phone calls to get the charge removed.

“Why is it not being filed, and why do we even have to go through this first of all?” she said.

Farrago said she worries others are quietly absorbing costs they were never required to pay.

“I think a lot of people might not even know. So, they would just pay it,” she said.

Not all insurance plans are covered

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, which helped advocate for the legislation, says the new law comes with an important caveat — it does not apply to every insurance plan.

The law covers only state-regulated health insurance plans, which most commonly means plans purchased through the Virginia Marketplace. Patients who receive health insurance through an employer are likely not covered, as federal, out-of-state and employer-sponsored self-insured plans are not required to comply with Virginia state insurance laws.

“VBCF knew there would be a learning curve in terms of awareness of the new breast imaging law,” the organization said in a statement.

To help patients navigate the new rules, the foundation created an online resource page with detailed information about the law and guidance on whether it applies to a specific plan.

What patients should do

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation recommends that patients take the following steps:

Before your appointment: Call your insurance provider and confirm whether you have a state-regulated health care plan covered under the new law.

If you receive a bill: Do not pay immediately. Contact your insurance plan first, point out that you believe your plan is covered by the new law and file an appeal if necessary.

If asked to pay upfront: It is acceptable to ask the provider to bill your insurance company first or send a bill later. Providers may not yet be aware of the new law.

If all else fails: If you have exhausted all options with your insurer and believe your plan is covered, the If you have exhausted all options with your insurer and believe your plan is covered, the Virginia Bureau of Insurance may be able to help resolve the situation. The number is 804-371-9631.

Farrago said her experience reinforced the importance of pushing back.

“Reach out for help to organizations that can help you out with it and be your own best advocate for sure,” she said.

Farrago’s case was not an isolated one, according to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, which says many patients have already paid bills they were never required to pay.