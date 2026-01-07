New Virginia law removes cost barriers for breast cancer screenings

Leanne Keen, a board member of the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation and a high-risk patient for breast cancer, knows firsthand how expensive screenings can be.

“I don’t think it’s ever been an ‘I don’t want to’ issue, it’s been an ‘I can’t afford to’ issue,” Keen said.

Keen, who carries a genetic mutation that puts her at very high risk for breast cancer, has advocated strongly for new legislation in Virginia.

“I actually advocated very hard for this law personally,” she said. “I myself have a genetic mutation; I’m BRCA2 positive, so that puts me at very high risk for breast cancer. I’m supposed to have MRIs every year, and those run in the neighborhood of $800 to $900.”

And that cost is with health insurance.

Virginia’s new law, which took effect at the start of 2026, prohibits insurance companies from charging deductibles or copays for breast cancer screenings.

The law covers annual breast health screenings and any follow-up tests, such as diagnostic MRIs, ultrasounds, and mammograms — all at no cost to the insured.

Dr. Leonel Vasquez, section chief of breast imaging at Carilion Clinic, said the cost barrier has kept many women from returning for necessary follow-up imaging.

“We see at least five to six cases a week where we’ve called a woman back for additional imaging, and they don’t come back for a whole year,” Vasquez said. “When we question them, they say, ‘Well, you know, I didn’t have the money to come in.’”

The law applies only to people with Virginia insurance and does not cover Medicare, Medicaid, or self-insured plans. Patients are encouraged to check their insurance coverage before appointments.

“There’s always a number on the back of your insurance card,” Vasquez said. “Call it and find out if it’s covered or not covered. It’s important to remember these kinds of laws take a while to seep out into the community.”

Keen said the law will help detect breast cancer earlier and improve outcomes.

“Breast cancer is going to be detected at a much greater rate and a much earlier stage, and it’s going to be better all around,” she said.

Vasquez added, “Especially in these economic times and with health coverage costs going up, this is a huge removal of an obstacle.”