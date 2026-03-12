Consumer Reports: How to save more with digital coupons

Paper coupons are still around, but in many stores, the best discounts have gone digital. We’re working for you to break down how to use digital coupons to maximize your supermarket savings.

Coupons have been part of grocery shopping for generations. But today, the savings are often digital – loaded in the store’s app, which you can sometimes combine with other offers.

“If you are willing to take just a few minutes and peruse those circular, or clip digital or paper coupons, those offers can shave hundreds of dollars off your grocery bill over time,” said Brian Vines with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports put coupons to the test.

At the store, Breyers 48-ounce containers of ice cream are priced at $5.99 each. But as a member of the store’s rewards program, the ice cream was on sale for “two for $8.”

“I got further savings because I downloaded that store’s digital app, which gave me a dollar off that same ice cream deal,” said Vines.

To unlock those digital deals, most stores require you to create an account and join a loyalty program.

In exchange, retailers may be able to collect data about your shopping habits. That information can be used to target ads and potentially to charge different prices to different shoppers, a practice known as “surveillance pricing.”

If you prefer not to rely on apps, some stores offer in-store kiosks where you can scan your physical rewards card or enter your phone number to load digital discounts.

Other stores may apply discounts at checkout if you ask.

Another suggestion is to watch super-couponers, like Star Smith, who breaks down weekly deals on her YouTube channel.

“We spend all of our time doing the work and finding the deals and doing the match-ups, so if you can watch a two-minute video, you can get plugged into those savings and just duplicate what they’re doing,” said Star Smith.

You can access additional deals by signing up for email lists from your favorite brands or reaching out to them directly.