The Homeplace Restaurant to hold grand opening Wednesday, April 22

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Homeplace Restaurant, a cherished restaurant in Catawba, is set to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, April 22, at 4 p.m.

The restaurant, known for its rich history and southern-style recipes, closed officially in 2021 amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

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Last year, the restaurant announced that it was preparing for a new chapter, with plans to reopen under new ownership.

Dining will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Dining hours will be: