Lynchburg father sentenced to 35 years in death of 2-month-old infant

A Lynchburg man, William James Smith, has been sentenced in connection with the death of his two-month-old daughter in January 2022, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

Smith was sentenced to a total of 35 years. Here is a breakdown of his charges:

Felony murder: 40 years, with 10 years suspended

Felony child abuse: 10 years, with 5 years suspended

The sentences of 40 years and 10 years are the maximum allowed for the respective charges.

The case stems from an incident on Jan. 18, 2022, at the McCausland Ridge Apartments in Lynchburg, where police responded to a report of an infant who was not breathing. The child, Bryonna Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An autopsy revealed that the infant suffered repeated and severe child abuse. The medical examiner found both old and new rib fractures to 18 of her 24 ribs, fractures to her skull, including a depression fracture, fractures to both legs, and blunt force injuries to her internal organs.

Bryonna’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to her abdomen, including a lacerated liver and a contusion to her colon. At the time of her injuries, Bryonna was in the care of her father, William Smith, officials say.

On April 14, 2025, Smith pleaded guilty as charged to the felony offenses and argued for leniency at his sentencing.