Two injured in Roanoke shooting incident, law enforcement investigating

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were injured after a shooting incident that occurred in Roanoke early Sunday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard NW around 12:39 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman inside a car with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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Authorities said that a preliminary investigation shows the shooting occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Golfside Avenue NW.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.