HopeTree hosts first-ever ‘Pictures of Hope’ event in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Saturday was a special day for foster families across the Roanoke Valley, as they attended an event celebrating families of all kinds, which saw HopeTree Family Services’ first annual Pictures of Hope photoshoot event in Salem!

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HopeTree’s Salem campus. Its goal was to show appreciation for foster families while creating a space for connection and support.

“Well, May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and so that started us thinking about how do we appreciate the families who put everything into this and how do you spread that out in the Roaring Valley. And so we have a professional photographer who loves to take pictures for us and she said that would be a great way to preserve the temporariness of a foster family, but also the adoptive families - and so it started from there.” April Estrada, director of foster care and adoptions at HopeTree

The event also had bounce houses, food, and a special appearance from Trooper the therapy dog!