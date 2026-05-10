WSLS wishes all moms a happy Mother’s Day!

ROANOKE, Va. – To all the mothers out there, WSLS is wishing you a happy Mother’s Day! Also, we’d love to thank the mothers of the wonderful WSLS staff as well! Without you, we wouldn’t have the incredible team that helps bring the news to Southwest and Central Virginia.

Anchor/Community Journalist Abbie Coleman and her mother. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Community Journalist Ethan Ellis and his mother. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Meteorologist Edward Shaw and his mother. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Meterologist Sarah Osterbind and her mother. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Producer Char Morrison and their mother. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Producer Ian Lionberger and his mother. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Community Journalist Jack Doherty and his mother. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)