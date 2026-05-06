HopeTree Family Services hosting “Pictures of Hope” event to celebrate Roanoke Valley foster families

SALEM, Va. — Foster families across the Roanoke Valley are invited to a special event this weekend aimed at celebrating their impact and bringing the community together.

HopeTree Family Services is hosting a “Pictures of Hope” photoshoot on its Salem campus, open to foster families throughout the region.

The event will feature a professional photographer offering family photos, along with bounce houses, food and a therapy dog.

Organizers say the goal is to show appreciation for foster families while creating a space for connection and support.

“We just want to appreciate families who have opened up their homes and welcomed children who have needed it. It’s not just for HopeTree families, if you’re a foster family, if you’re getting ready to be a foster family in this area, please come,” said April Estrada, director of foster care and adoptions at HopeTree Family Services.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HopeTree’s Salem campus.