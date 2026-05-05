One injured, two arrested following shooting incident in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was shot and two were arrested after a dispute resulted in a shooting incident, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they were informed of disorder in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Sunday evening. As they were en route, around 7:49 p.m., the caller informed officers that the incident had escalated to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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Authorities said they reviewed surveillance footage from the incident and found that both parties were armed and fired at each other.

As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old Brian Alexander Hurt and 44-year-old Paul Antonio Allen were both arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Police expect additional charges to follow.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.