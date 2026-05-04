USDA recalls several meat and poultry products due to possible Salmonella contamination

A variety of meat and poultry products have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Products affected include:

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More info on the products can be found here. You can also find information on labels here.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions in connection with these products.

The most common symptoms caused by Salmonella poisoning are:

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

FSIS expects additional products will be identified as this ingredient recall progresses.

If you have any food safety questions, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov