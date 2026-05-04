A (mostly) dry Star Wars Day!

ROANOKE, Va. – I find the lack of rain disturbing, but thankfully, it’s on the way this week.

bad

While there’s a chance for a sporadic shower Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday appear to have much better odds of widespread rainfall.

next 5 days

That rainfall arrives mostly in the early morning hours on Wednesday and continues until midday Thursday.

The weekend brings in a couple more rainfall chances, but there’s a bit more uncertainty with rainfall totals.

We would need steady rainfall to really make a dent in this drought, as heavy rain in short timeframes is more likely to yield flooding and runoff, due to the ground being so dry.

seasonable

Temperatures this week are largely in the 60s and 70s, but we could see some areas hit the 80-degree margin on Tuesday.