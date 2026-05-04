YMCA urges water safety as summer approaches: Tips for parents

As summer nears, the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is reminding parents to keep safety top of mind around water during National Water Safety Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for children under 14.

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To help combat these troubling statistics, the YMCA offers programs like Y Splash and Riptides Swim School, which are designed to ensure children have the necessary skills and confidence they need to stay safe in and around water. The YMCA says enrolling children in swim lessons can reduce their risk of drowning by up to 88%.

“Our Y teaches more than just swimming, we teach safety, confidence, and life-saving skills,” said Matthew Reedy, Aquatics Director at the Botetourt Family YMCA. “Plus, our Y Splash program gives thousands of local second graders a free, foundational water safety education that could save their life or the life of a friend.”

One of the most important rules for preventing drowning? Never let your child swim unsupervised.

“Always keep children within arm’s reach when they’re in or near water,” said Reedy. “Even confident swimmers can get into trouble quickly. Bathtubs, pools, lakes—any body of water requires attention.”

Safety gear is also essential. The YMCA recommends using properly fitted life jackets and making sure children know how to use them.

“If your child is still learning to swim or not confident in the water, a Coast Guard-approved life jacket is a must. It’s not just about safety—it gives them peace of mind.”