Various Southwest Virginia law enforcement agencies report scam texts regarding ‘unpaid traffic violations’

Numerous law enforcement agencies in Southwest Virginia have received reports of their residents receiving text message scams claiming they have unpaid traffic violations.

The sheriff’s offices of Alleghany County, Carroll County, Franklin County and Wythe County have said they have received multiple calls regarding the following scam over text:

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Photo of the scam received by many Southwest Virginians. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you receive one of these text messages, do not respond, do not click any links, do not scan any QR codes found in the image, and do not give any personal information.

Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement agencies will not contact you via text message or email. If you have any concerns regarding a legal or court matter, contact the court directly using a trusted phone number or the court’s website. Do not use any of the contact information listed in the scam text.