Virginia Gas prices hit 4-year high as Iran tensions squeeze global oil supply

ROANOKE, Va. – Gas prices are climbing again — and drivers across Virginia and beyond are feeling it.

The Virginia average has surpassed $4 a gallon, according to AAA, part of a broader surge that analysts tie to rising tensions connected to the Iran conflict. The spike marks a four-year high for gas prices, and experts warn relief may not come quickly.

“And now I feel like I got to budget a little bit more to save more money,” said Wafeeq Ali, a local resident.

Global conflict, local pain

The problem extends well beyond Virginia — or even the United States.

At the center of the issue is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea lane through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil passes. When tensions rise in that region, global supply tightens and pump prices follow.

A viewer who wrote to 10 News captured the contrast in stark terms.

“Although I don’t like the increases, our gas prices are not as high as international prices other than oil-producing countries,” the viewer wrote. “In Europe, regular gas is in between $7-$10 a gallon.”

Some European nations are already responding by temporarily cutting fuel taxes to ease the burden on drivers. In parts of Asia, governments are purchasing and storing extra oil reserves and signing emergency supply deals to hedge against further disruptions.

Trump weighs in

President Donald Trump acknowledged the pressure at the pump while defending his administration’s approach to Iran.

“We are really doing well. Now, gasoline is high. Other prices are way down, but gasoline is high,” Trump said. “But when this is over, you’ll have a world without a nuclear weapon with Iran. If you allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, the world would be in great jeopardy.”

U.S. oil production offers cushion — but not immunity

The United States produces more oil than any other country, which provides some insulation from global shocks. However, American prices remain tied to international markets.

Higher overseas demand and record U.S. exports are shrinking the supply available for domestic consumers — a dynamic that is keeping prices elevated even at home.

“We’ve already lost a billion barrels of oil due to the shutdown, and now U.S. exports of oil and products are also hitting new records as countries start buying our oil, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

What comes next

Analysts say how long prices remain elevated will depend largely on whether tensions overseas ease and global oil supply stabilizes. Until then, drivers and air travelers around the world will likely continue to feel the financial strain.