Southwest Virginia Ballet presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

ROANOKE – We are coming up on the 35th anniversary of the Southwest Virginia Ballet, This week, it will celebrate that milestone with a spring concert featuring many different and fantastic acts, including three performances of Laurence Blake’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Blake is the artistic director of the Southwest Virginia Ballet and is about to mark one year with the company. He joined us in studio to give viewers a preview of this week’s ballet.

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The show will also feature a choreographic retrospective of the work, Moonlight Passing by Founder Emeritus Tess Post, and Unknown Il by previous artistic director Pedro Szalay.

The concert will give the audience a chance to experience work which formed the beginning, succession, and now the future of Southwest Virginia Ballet.

Seats are still available for the 7 P.M. performance on May 8th as well as the 2 P.M. and 7 P.M. performances on May 9th at Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle Main Stage. Tickets are $25 for students (with I.D.) and $35 for adults.

Click here for more information and click here to purchase tickets, while supplies last.