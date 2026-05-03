A Cold Start For Sunday Morning!

Cold weather alerts are still in place this morning for the majority of the viewing area, barring Lynchburg and Southside. These are extremely warranted as temperatures have taken a dive into the 20s and 30s. You’ll for sure need the big coat as you step outside this morning.

Cold Alerts (WSLS 2026)

We are in good company with those below-average temperatures stretching as far west as New Mexico! With our next pattern change, we warm up a bit, but this will not be a long-standing change.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

Looking at the CPC outlook, our overall temperatures will remain below average through mid-May. Don’t put the jacket away just yet!

CPC Outlook (WSLS 2026)

Today’s forecast remains dry and cool, but that changes Monday! More rainfall is on deck, starting with widely scattered showers Monday morning. Don’t forget the umbrella as you’re headed out the door!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures warm up mid-week with another chance for showers and storms arriving Wednesday and Thursday. This will also bring the chance for much-needed rain. Have a great day!