Radford University celebrates spring commencement, graduates receive complimentary Dollywood tickets from Dolly Parton

Three men wanted for sexual assault of female student near Radford University

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University graduates got a special surprise during their spring commencement ceremonies.

Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company and a RU alumnus, delivered an address to this year’s graduates. During the ceremonies, Naughton showed a special video message from Dolly Parton congratulating the students.

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“As you pack up your belongings and leave Radford University, please remember this. Adventure isn’t a destination, it’s a mindset. It means waking up every morning, ready to learn something new, to laugh and to lead others. It is, as Dolly says, figuring out who you are and doing it on purpose.” Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company

In addition to the message, all the graduates in attendance received two complimentary tickets to Dollywood. Over 1,400 degrees were awarded.