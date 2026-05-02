Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Bedford County, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.
BCSO said their Community Action Team, along with the James River Regional Drug Task Force, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Stewartsville area on Thursday. The driver was identified as 23-year-old Garrett Belcher.
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As a result of the investigation, the following items were seized:
- 33 pounds of marijuana
- 2.5 pounds of THC Wax
- $8,769 US Currency
- One Vehicle
Belcher was then arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute (>5lb.) and Possession of Marijuana (>1lb.) in a public place.
Belcher is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg on no bond.
We will update you with more information as it becomes available.