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Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Bedford County

10 News Digital Team

Photo of Garrett Belcher and drugs seized. (Copyright 2026 by Bedford County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Bedford County, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said their Community Action Team, along with the James River Regional Drug Task Force, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Stewartsville area on Thursday. The driver was identified as 23-year-old Garrett Belcher.

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As a result of the investigation, the following items were seized:

  • 33 pounds of marijuana
  • 2.5 pounds of THC Wax
  • $8,769 US Currency
  • One Vehicle

Belcher was then arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute (>5lb.) and Possession of Marijuana (>1lb.) in a public place.

Belcher is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg on no bond.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.