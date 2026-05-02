Taco’Ritas Festival returns to Roanoke

Head to the Berglund Center for live Music Saturday from The Chupacabras, a live DJ on the Flex Party Truck with DJ Davis, shopping vendors, salsa dancing, margaritas and other great beverages, and of course, tacos from your favorite local Roanoke restaurants and food trucks.

10 News Anchor Jason Freund welcomed a couple of special guests to the studio Saturday morning, Robert Knight and Jose Lunca, to tell us what Taco’Ritas is all about.

Admission is $12.40 for adults, children 12 and under are free to attend.

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