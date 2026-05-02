46th annual Community School’s Strawberry Festival kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual Community School’s Strawberry Festival is back for its 46th year in Roanoke, serving up sweet treats for a sweet cause.

Roanoke residents gathered at Elmwood Park to support the Community School for the 46th year.

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“This is our one major fundraiser of the year. It goes towards, you know, keeping tuition low, operating costs, experiential learning opportunities for our students.” Kitty Hopkins, Director of Advancement and Community Engagement at Community School

The fundraiser isn’t just about dessert - Students are also helping raise money by selling strawberry-themed items they created themselves in a special interest class.

“Community chest has been around for many years. It stopped around COVID, so I wanted to bring it back.” Jessica, 7th and 8th grade teacher

The community spirit is one of the things that keeps people coming back every year. Some have even been attending since they were kids!

“[I love] seeing people having fun and being happy. Strawberries make you happy.” Maureen Bulkeley, festival attendee

If you were unable to attend the event on Friday, you can still attend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. You can find more information on the event here.