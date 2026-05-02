Cool & Partly Cloudy Saturday

This weekend is full of outdoor events here in Southwest Virginia! While we will be dry for the morning hours, clouds will stick around with showers possible in the afternoon and evening. It will be a good idea to keep the umbrella hand especially in the southern portions of the NRV and Southside Zones.

Strawberry Festival (WSLS 2026)

If you are headed outside this afternoon, you’ll want the light jacket as well! Temperatures are holding steady in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Saturday will overall be a cooler and cloudier day. Our air temperatures will also feel a bit cooler due to a 20-30 MPH breeze during the morning and afternoon hours.

Temps Current as of 9:45 AM (WSLS 2026)

Wind Gusts Current as of 9:45 AM (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows that the shower activity will stay mainly to the south due to the center of low pressure staying off the coast of the Carolinas. Southern NRV, Southside, and Lynchburg could see a few stray showers during the afternoon, but the majority of the viewing area will stay dry!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Today will be the coolest of the next few, with rain drying up tomorrow and temperatures increasing through next week. Have a great Saturday!