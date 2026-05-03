Family displaced following house fire in Carroll County

Photo of the house fire in Carroll County on May 3.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A family is displaced following a house fire that occurred in Carroll County on Sunday morning, Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said they responded to the 1900 block of Millstone Road in the Woodlawn area around 8:28 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a fully invilved single family residence. They said their notification was delayed due to the area having “zero cell service.”

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Authorities said units from Hillsville and Cana assisted, but the home was a total loss.

The fire department said all five family members escaped the fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family as they stay with relatives.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.