A suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean kills 3 people, WHO says

FILE - In this June 15, 2010 file photo, a rat wanders the subway tracks at Union Square in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

CAPE TOWN – A suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has killed three people and sickened at least three others, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the WHO said an investigation was underway but that at least one case of hantavirus had been confirmed. Hantavirus, found throughout the world, is spread by contact with urine or feces of infected rodents, most often rats or mice.

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One of the patients was in intensive care in a South African hospital, the U.N.'s health agency said, adding that it was working with authorities to evacuate two other passengers with symptoms from the ship.

“Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations,” WHO said. “Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.”

Hantavirus infections are typically linked to exposure to the feces or urine of infected rodents, WHO said. While rare, WHO said they can be spread between people and they can lead to severe respiratory illness.

There is no specific treatment or cure, but early medical attention can increase the chance of survival.

WHO didn’t identify the vessel, but South African media reports said the outbreak happened on the MV Hondius cruise ship while it was sailing from Argentina to Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa.

The MarineTraffic global shipping website identified the vessel as a Dutch-flagged passenger cruise ship. It located it as docked in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Sunday night.

South African media, quoting South African health department spokesperson Foster Mohale, said the first victim, an elderly man, died on the ship. His wife later died in a South African hospital, Mohale said.

Hantavirus was in the news after the late actor Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, died from hantavirus infection in New Mexico last year. Hackman died a week later at their home.