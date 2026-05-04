Two displaced following house fire in Hollins

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Hollins on Sunday, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RCFRD said they were dispatched to a home on Deputy Drive around 6:25 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a residence engulfed in flames. The call was upgraded to a working fire with “extremely heavy involvement.”

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Authorities said they received assistance from Roanoke Fire-EMS, along with Salem Fire and EMS, and knocked the fire down in around 30 minutes. No one was injured as a result, but two residents have been displaced and are reciving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.