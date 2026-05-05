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In Focus: Data Center Debate! Botetourt County & Beyond

John Carlin & Monica Johnson Sit Down To Discuss The Latest on Data Centers

Data Center Debate (WSLS | In Focus)

On Tuesday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m., we aired our special “In Focus: Data Centers,” where 10 News anchor John Carlin and community journalist Monica Johnson visit YOUR neighborhood to take you inside the stories shaping Botetourt County and the people involved.

Didn’t catch it when it aired? That’s ok! You can watch it here:

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At 10 News, community journalism means meeting you where you are, listening, learning, and, most importantly, bringing into focus what matters most to you today.

We are always working for you to share the stories that matter, highlight issues that affect your everyday life, and be a voice for the voiceless. After all, your stories matter, so let’s put them in focus together.

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