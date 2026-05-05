SUV catches fire in Blacksburg near University City Blvd.

An SUV was engulfed in flames Tuesday in Blacksburg. It happened in a parking lot near University City Blvd near Virginia Tech offices.
It’s unclear what caused the fire, but the massive flames were a dramatic scene to witnesses nearby. Local firefighters were called to the scene to put out the blaze. It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was in the vehicle at the time the fire started.
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Witnesses reached out to 10 News with video from the scene.
Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.