Ronald McDonald House celebrates 42nd birthday with sweet treats and gifts

The Ronald McDonald House marked its 42nd birthday Tuesday with a celebration focused on sweetness and comfort.

Staff and volunteers gathered for a cookie-decorating party, turning the occasion into a hands-on activity for everyone involved. After the celebration, those treats were packed alongside teddy bears and small gifts—filling two wagons destined for children receiving care at Carilion Children’s Hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home away from home” for families with children receiving medical care, offering a place to stay close to the hospital. Its Family Room, located inside Carilion Children’s Hospital, gives caregivers a space to rest, recharge, and access basic needs just steps away from their child’s bedside.

Meredith Burrow, a corporate philanthropy coordinator, says the effort is about bringing comfort during difficult times.

“These families are going through their hardest journeys, and we are here to help take care of them and to provide for them and we’re just excited to be able to celebrate everything with them,” she said.

Organizers say events like this are just one part of what they do. The house also provides meals, a place to rest, and a strong support system—so families can focus on what matters most: their child.