Active Weather Pattern Begins Wednesday!

We are kicking off a stretch of active weather today with showers and storms in the area throughout the day! You will need the umbrella as you’re headed out to the bus stop!

While the rainfall will be consistent during the day today, the coverage will vary. Rain showers will be widespread this morning before turning scattered this afternoon and evening.

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Radar scans this morning show the rain is slowly but surely working into the region. Heavier bands of rainfall are embedded in this line, which will help out with our drought conditions. Right now, Roanoke is in a nearly 5″ rainfall deficit.

Radar Current as of 6:49A (WSLS 2026)

Despite the rain, we have kept our temperatures fairly mild. We are still in the 50s and 60s thanks to the abundant overnight cloud cover filling in ahead of the rain showers this morning.

Temperatures Current as of 6:50A (WSLS 2026)

The amount of rainfall we are expected to accumulate through the active pattern this week will range from 3/4″-1″ through next Friday morning. This is extremely beneficial as the week brings slow soaking rain showers and not severe storms bringing massive amounts of rainfall at once. The best possible situation during this drought! Be sure to pack the umbrella and have a wonderful day!