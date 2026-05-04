McDonald’s offering teachers a free breakfast sandwich on Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day

McDonald’s announced they are offering teachers a free breakfast sandwich on Tuesday, May 5, in celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Any teacher with a valid I.D. is eligible to receive a free breakfast sandwich during the normal McDonald’s breakfast hours: 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

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While Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, the rest of the week is also National Teacher Appreciation Week. It is celebrated from May 4 to May 8.

You can find more information on how McDonald’s is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week here.