2026 Shred Event FAQ: Everything you need to know

The WSLS 10 Shred event is back again and we couldn’t be more excited!

The WSLS 10 Shred event is back again, and we couldn’t be more excited!

10 News is working for you to help protect your identity.

To ensure you are not a victim of identity theft, you’ll want to dispose of sensitive information in the safest way.

If you have personal documents, you can safely dispose of them on Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Berglund Center.

Listed is everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend. We’ve provided a list of commonly asked questions and answers below.

If you’re looking for a way to give back and support local families in need, WSLS 10 is encouraging you to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items for our food drive. Donations will help support Feeding Southwest Virginia.

See you there!

Thank you to the Berglund Center, Commonwealth Document Management, First Bank, Appalachian Power, Feeding Southwest Virginia, and MKB REALTORS for their contributions and for making this possible.

Where is the location?

Our location is at the Berglund Center.

Which entrance should I use for shredding?

The Rutherford Entrance is the ONLY Shred entrance. It is located across from McDonald’s and Virginia Credit Union.

We strongly recommend coming in from Orange Avenue, south on Williamson Road. You will NOT be able to access the WSLS Shred area if you enter the Berglund Center at the main entrance.

How can I identify the entrance?

Look for the WSLS banners and tent.

Is there a limit on the number of bags I can bring?

Yes, there is a limit of 3 bags per person. Please respect this limit so we can efficiently help as many folks as possible. It’s preferred that bags are not cinched closed or are only lightly cinched.

What should I do if there is a line?

Please be patient. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

How long will the event last?

The event will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and last until noon.