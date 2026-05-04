Gov. Spanberger proclaims May 4-9 as Correctional Officers Week

The Virginia Department of Corrections is honoring its workers this week for Correctional Officers Week.

VADOC stated that Gov. Abigail Spanberger has proclaimed May 4-9 as Correctional Officers Week in an effort to honor the officers serving in the commonwealth.

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“Representing more than half of the agency’s workforce, correctional officers are integral to the success of the agency. They work diligently to keep our communities safe, while also supporting rehabilitation efforts that assist incarcerated individuals in their progress towards successful reentry. Importantly, they prioritize the safety and well-being of both corrections team members and the population they serve. It is a privilege to work with them, and I ask that you join me in honoring their courage and professionalism and in thanking them for their commitment to public safety.” Joseph W. Walters, Director of Virginia Department of Corrections

VADOC is also informing residents that there are multiple openings in the department, which you can find more on here.

For more information about Correctional Officers Week, click here.