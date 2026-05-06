Foster Facts: Debunking common myths about foster care

ROANOKE, Va. – Throughout the month of May, WSLS is working to spotlight the need for foster families and challenge misconceptions about the system.

Through a partnership with HopeTree Family Services, WSLS is highlighting the need for foster families and breaking down the myths around foster care.

Let’s start with some facts.

As of April 1, there are 5,871 children in foster care across Virginia. The majority of those children are between 1 and 3 years old. The leading cause for removal from the home is neglect, followed by parental drug abuse.

In Southwest Virginia, the need is especially visible. Roanoke City ranks third statewide, with 251 children in foster care, while Lynchburg ranks fifth, with 232.

Most children are placed in non-relative foster homes.

To address common misunderstandings, HopeTree’s Director of Foster Care and Adoptions, April Estrada, shared insight into several widespread myths.

One of the most common misconceptions is that children are placed in foster care because of their own behavior.

“Children are not removed from their homes for anything that they do. They’re removed due to abuse or neglect or safety concerns, and that’s the parent’s responsibility,” said Estrada. “That’s not the kid’s responsibility.”

She added that kids who have experienced trauma and safety issues may have behavioral issues, but they are just reacting to the trauma that they’ve experienced.

“It’s not their fault that they’re in care,” said Estrada.

Another myth suggests that children in foster care are inherently “bad.”

“Just having safety and people they can trust can turn behavior around, can help heal that feeling of trauma in very little kids and teenagers,” said Estrada.

There is also a misconception that becoming a foster parent is too difficult or expensive.

“It is neither of those,” said Estrada. “It’s a process and it’s involved, of course. We want to make sure you’re a safe spot. We don’t want to put a child in another unsafe situation.”

Estrada said the training is designed to give foster parents the tools necessary to We also want make you have the tools necessary.

“It is actually free in Virginia to be a foster parent. So there’s no cost to the families,” said Estrada.

Finally, some believe the foster care system is too broken for individuals to make a difference. Estrada says that perspective overlooks the impact of community involvement.

“The system, in some ways, it can be broken. It can be hard to deal with as a foster parent,” said Estrada. “But once you talk to someone who has done foster care—either foster parent or someone like myself who has worked in it— you’ll realize that even little things you do to pour into kids who have experienced trauma is going to impact their life positively and your community.”

“So if we all were doing just a little bit, everything would be getting better. It’s just, it can’t all be done by one pocket of people who are willing to help,” she added.

Advocates say increasing awareness is a critical first step in supporting children in foster care and strengthening communities statewide.

Tune into WSLS every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. during the month of May for more Foster Facts stories.