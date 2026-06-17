Google hosts Botetourt County open house as supporters, protesters clash over data center

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Supporters and opponents of Google’s proposed data center campus in Botetourt County made their cases Thursday evening as hundreds of residents gathered at Lord Botetourt High School for a community open house hosted by the technology company.

The event gave residents an opportunity to ask questions directly to Google representatives and county officials about the project, which would be built at the Greenfield site in Daleville. Topics discussed included water usage, electric infrastructure, economic development, jobs and the long-term impact of the project on the Roanoke Valley.

Outside the school, protesters lined the roadway carrying signs and chanting opposition to the project. Many said they remain concerned about water consumption, transparency surrounding negotiations and the pace of data center development across Virginia.

“We’re here for this Google fair. We’re calling it a Google unfair because this all feels very unfair,” said Chloe Johnson, one of the protestors.

The open house marks the latest chapter in a debate that has divided residents since Google announced plans for a data center campus at Greenfield. Supporters argue the project will bring jobs, tax revenue and infrastructure investments, while opponents question whether the region has the water and electrical capacity to support large-scale data center growth.

Several protesters said they believe local residents were not adequately involved in early discussions about the project.

“A lot of us coming together really, we need to have our voices heard,” said Misty Dawn Vickers of the Southwest Virginia Data Center Transparency Alliance. “These deals were done behind back doors without any public input, without any public consideration, without the consideration of our children and their future.”

Water remained one of the most frequently discussed topics throughout the evening.

Johnson said opponents are seeking more information about how future water needs will be met as the region continues to experience drought conditions.

“We don’t get a lot of information on the regional water plan, for instance,” Johnson said. “This is an industry that’s coming in and is using so much water.”

Google representatives said the company is still in the early design phase and continues to work with the Western Virginia Water Authority on water planning and infrastructure needs.

Clay Allsop, Google’s regional public affairs manager, said the Greenfield site was selected because it was already zoned for a compatible industrial use and met Google’s business and workforce requirements.

Allsop emphasized the company’s commitment to becoming a long-term community partner.

“It’s very important to us to be a part of the community that gives back and invests in the community and creates a relationship with the community that’s long-term positive for everybody,” Allsop said.

Google officials also highlighted the project’s potential economic impact. The company estimates construction could create roughly 1,000 jobs over a two- to three-year period. Once operational, similar-sized Google data center campuses employ approximately 400 workers.

The company says Botetourt County has already received $18 million connected to the project, funding that county leaders have said is being used to accelerate purchases and projects, including fire trucks, ambulances, parks and recreation improvements and other community needs.

Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe said the project could have a transformative effect on the county’s future.

“We will end up seeing millions and millions of dollars, tens of millions of dollars, hundreds of millions of dollars come into the community as a result,” Larrowe said.

Larrowe also defended agreements involving water and utility service, saying local authorities would not move forward if they believed existing residents would be negatively impacted.

Among those attending the protest was congressional candidate Beth Macy, who said she supports a moratorium on additional data center development until more questions are answered about infrastructure, electricity and water.

“There’s just so many questions,” Macy said. “Until we know more, I don’t think we should be adding any more data centers to Virginia.”

Google says it will pay for infrastructure needed to serve the project and has committed across its operations to replenish more water than it consumes. Company officials said community feedback gathered during the open house will help shape ongoing conversations as planning and permitting continue.

While supporters point to jobs, tax revenue and economic growth, opponents say concerns about water resources, environmental impacts and government transparency remain unresolved.

With additional permitting and infrastructure planning still ahead, the debate over Google’s proposed Botetourt County data center appears far from settled.

Resources

For more information about the project and related infrastructure plans:

Botetourt County Google Information Center: https://www.botetourtva.gov/google

Western Virginia Water Authority: https://www.westernvawater.org

Botetourt County Data Center Information Site: https://botetourtcountydatacenter.com

AEP Daleville Area Transmission Project: https://www.aeptransmission.com/Virginia/DalevilleArea