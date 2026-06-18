Patchwork 250: James River Batteau Festival brings Virginia’s history to life in Lynchburg

Batteau were flat-bottomed wooden boats used to transport goods and people on Virginia's rivers. In Southwest Virginia, they helped move products to market and were vital to early trade and travel.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Patchwork 250 is a new initiative from WSLS 10 that tells Virginia’s story, one piece at a time. Like a quilt made of many patches, every person, story, and tradition adds something special to our history. Join us as we celebrate 250 years by sharing the stories that make our region unique, one patch at a time.

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The James River Batteau Festival is returning to Lynchburg this week, offering more than just a scenic float down the river. This annual event is a living tribute to a pivotal piece of Virginia’s history, dating back to the 1700s, when the James River served as one of the state’s main trade routes.

A Glimpse Into Virginia’s River Past

Long before highways and railroads crisscrossed the Commonwealth, the James River was the lifeblood of Virginia’s economy. The boats that powered this trade were called batteaux, shallow, flat-bottomed vessels specially designed to navigate the rocky, shallow waters of the James.

“Batteaux are the semi trucks of the early James River,” explained Dan Tucker, chairman of the James River Batteau Festival Board.

Without engines, crews would use long poles to push off the river bottom, guiding these boats as they carried goods, especially tobacco, downriver to Richmond.

The batteau was invented by brothers Anthony and Benjamin Rucker in the 1700s. Their design helped connect Central Virginia’s tobacco growers to larger markets, fueling economic growth throughout the region.

Stories of the River: The People Behind the Batteaux

But the story of the batteau is also a story of the people who powered them. Tucker notes that many of these boats were operated by both enslaved and free Black boatmen. Recent research has even suggested that the James River may have served as a route for freedom seekers escaping slavery.

One remarkable story is that of Frank Padgett, an enslaved man who used a batteau to rescue people during a flood near Balcony Falls. Padgett lost his life during his final rescue mission, and his bravery is commemorated by several historical markers, including a stone monument in Glasgow’s Centennial Park.

Reviving a Lost Tradition

By the 1840s, the rise of canals, railroads, and other forms of transportation led to the decline of the batteau. But in the early 1980s, history resurfaced when construction crews in downtown Richmond uncovered old boats in the canal basin. These discoveries inspired the creation of modern replicas and, eventually, the James River Batteau Festival.

Today, more than four decades later, crews still launch from Lynchburg to recreate the historic journey down the James River.

“It is an excellent event to get out on the water and enjoy a unique local history to Central Virginia,” Tucker said.

A Living History on the Water

For Tucker and many participants, the festival is more than just a celebration; it’s a chance to see a piece of Virginia’s past come alive once again. As the batteaux glide down the river, they carry with them the stories, struggles, and triumphs of generations past.

Festival Details

The James River Batteau Festival launch party kicks off June 19 at Percival’s Island, with the batteaux launching the next day. Both events are free and open to the public, offering a unique opportunity to witness history in motion and connect with Virginia’s river heritage.

Want to discover more stories that make Virginia unique? Visit the Patchwork 250 page to explore the full quilt of our region’s history, one patch at a time.