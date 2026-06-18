Patchwork 250: How the Magic City Medical Society transformed healthcare for Black communities

Did you know that in the face of Jim Crow laws and adversity, Black doctors, nurses, and dentists in Southwest Virginia built a network that transformed healthcare access for their community?

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Patchwork 250 is a new initiative from WSLS 10 that tells Virginia’s story, one piece at a time. Like a quilt made of many patches, every person, story, and tradition adds something special to our history. Join us as we celebrate 250 years by sharing the stories that make our region unique, one patch at a time.

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In the era of Jim Crow laws, finding work as an African American in Virginia was a challenge, especially for those in the medical field. Black doctors faced significant barriers, with few organizations willing to accept them as members or support their professional growth.

“When you had Black individuals becoming doctors, there was really no organization for them to go to that would accept them, accept their membership,” Charisse Hairston, executive director of the FAHI Museum, explained.

That changed with the founding of the Magic City Medical Society. Co-founded by Roanoke-based doctors Isaac Burrell and Percy Corbin, though some sources credit James H. Roberts, the society brought together physicians, dentists and nurses. Their mission was clear: to build a healthcare system for Black people in the Appalachian region and lay the groundwork for what would become Burrell Memorial Hospital. The society also included a women’s auxiliary unit, expanding its reach and impact.

Hairston describes the society as a close-knit network: “These doctors formed a brotherhood that basically consisted of doctors from Roanoke, Lynchburg, Martinsville.”

The Magic City Medical Society didn’t just offer professional camaraderie. It changed the course of medical history in Southwest Virginia, opening doors for more people to pursue their dreams of helping others.

“You could have that brotherhood, that sisterhood, and that encouraged you to complete your program, and then it gave you a network of individuals, and they could help you get started professionally,” Hairston said.

This support system meant more hospitals could be established to serve the Black community. One notable example is Dr. Dana Baldwin’s St. Mary’s Hospital.

“He was able, through that society, to attract other doctors to come to the area,” Hairston shared. “These were not just any doctors; these were doctors and pharmacists who were sought out in the nation.”

As access to medical care expanded, so did the city itself. The society’s influence reached beyond hospitals, with one doctor even helping to establish churches in the community, all in the name of making Southwest Virginia a better place to live.

“It meant access to good medical care. It meant having hospitals and facilities that you could go to and be properly treated,” Hairston said.

While both society and the medical field have evolved over the decades, the roots of change planted by the Magic City Medical Society remain deeply woven into the fabric of Southwest Virginia.

Their legacy is a testament to the power of community, determination and the pursuit of equality, ensuring that everyone, regardless of race, could receive the care and support they needed.

Want to discover more stories that make Virginia unique? Visit the Patchwork 250 page to explore the full quilt of our region’s history, one patch at a time.