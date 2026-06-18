Salem VA Medical Center moves Freedom 250 event indoors due to severe weather

Thursday’s Freedom 250 Celebration at the Salem VA Medical Center will be moved indoors due to severe weather.

The event will begin at noon in the Building 5 Auditorium at the Salem VA Medical Center.

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The History Walk/Roll and Ceremony aims to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened the nation for two and a half centuries. The event will feature historical displays outlining the history of the United States and the key role veterans have played in serving the country. The celebration will conclude with a ceremony featuring patriotic music from the 29th Infantry Division Band, a presentation of colors, and remarks.

Additionally, Delta Dental’s Party in Elmwood, featuring Too Much Sylvia, has been postponed to a later date due to safety concerns. A new date has not yet been announced.