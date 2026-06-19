Juneteenth celebration honors lives, legacy of enslaved people at Historic Smithfield

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom — but for many, it is also a day of remembrance.

At Historic Smithfield in Blacksburg, community members gathered to honor the lives and sacrifices of the enslaved people who helped shape the nation’s history.

For Cheryl Sullivan Willis, a descendant of enslaved people connected to the Greenfield Plantation — owned by the same family as the Smithfield property — Juneteenth carries deep personal meaning.

“Juneteenth, it’s a significant day, as it’s a celebration of enslaved people being able to celebrate the fact that we were emancipated and freed,” Sullivan Willis said.

She said the holiday is not only about celebrating emancipation but also recognizing the people who endured slavery and paved the way for future generations.

“It’s an opportunity to remember and give respect to those who actually paved the way for that freedom — all those enslaved people who actually gave their life and poured their blood out for the opportunities that we have today,” she said.

During the event, organizers read the names of around 150 people who were enslaved at Smithfield, honoring their lives and preserving their stories.

One of the most significant landmarks at Historic Smithfield is the Merry Oak, a tree that once served as a gathering place for enslaved people to mark important moments in their lives, including weddings and births.

Kevin Culhane, chairperson-elect of Historic Smithfield, said those gatherings were a way for enslaved people to maintain community despite laws and systems designed to separate families.

“Whereas family groupings were discouraged, they had them,” Culhane said. “In those days, marriage was outlawed for them. So they would hold other ceremonies. Some you may have heard of from ‘Roots.’ Jumping the broom was one that was a way in which they celebrated a marriage.”

While much of the Merry Oak was lost after it was struck by lightning several years ago, organizers say the meaning behind the tree remains.

They say Juneteenth is a reminder to recognize both the struggles of the past and the legacy carried forward today.